The 10 Richest People In Medicine

Net worth: $7.3 billion



Forbes billionaires rank: 47

Age: 60



Education: Has an MD from the University of Witwatersrand, a Master's degree in science from the University of British Columbia, and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Witwatersrand.

Background: Soon-Shiong was 16 when he completed high school, and at 23 he received his medical degree. His wealth comes from being a founder of two pharmaceutical companies, American Pharma Partners and Abraxis Bioscience. He sold APP in 2008 for $5.6 billion, and in 2010 sold Abraxis for $2.9 billion.

He is now working on bringing a digital revolution to healthcare, commerce, and digital entertainment through a company he founded called NantWorks. One project involves developing an application to give doctors information about a patient's DNA by linking the data to the latest scientific research.