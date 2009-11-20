If prosecutors are serious about going after white collar crime, there could be a lot of rich guys doing perp walks.

Before quickly posting bail, of course.

And then it’s back to their respective penthouse suites and mansions, lying awake all night thinking about the grim reality of jail — wasting away on a rock-hard bed in a five-by-10 cell next to a guy named Bruno.

Suddenly, that chalet in Switzerland starts looking pretty good.

We’ve compiled a list of rich guys who jumped bail in extravagant ways. Half of them were caught, but the other half died peacefully or continue to live on the run, staying free through the use of disguises, lawyers, and friendly extradition treaties.

See 10 Super Rich Guys Who Jumped Bail >>>

