These 10 companies control almost everything Americans wear

A few big companies are controlling nearly all of the clothing Americans buy.
According to a recent report by Morgan Stanley, 10 companies control 41% of the clothing market.
No other retailer has more than 2% of market share.
The companies are Wal-Mart, T.J. Maxx, Macy’s, Gap, Kohl’s, Target, Ross Stores, Amazon, Nordstrom, and JCPenney.
Other top brands include Victoria’s Secret parent company Limited Brands and Sears.
Many brands, like Wal-Mart, have dominated the space for years.
But discounters like Ross Stores and T.J. Maxx are relative newcomers to the space.
Huge companies also control many consumer products like groceries.
A graphic by Oxfam International shows how brands like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and General Mills control almost everything we buy.
