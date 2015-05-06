These 10 companies control almost everything Americans wear

Associated Press T.J. Maxx is the second-largest apparel retailer.

A few big companies are controlling nearly all of the clothing Americans buy.

According to a recent report by Morgan Stanley, 10 companies control 41% of the clothing market.

No other retailer has more than 2% of market share.

The companies are Wal-Mart, T.J. Maxx, Macy’s, Gap, Kohl’s, Target, Ross Stores, Amazon, Nordstrom, and JCPenney.

Other top brands include Victoria’s Secret parent company Limited Brands and Sears.

Many brands, like Wal-Mart, have dominated the space for years.

But discounters like Ross Stores and T.J. Maxx are relative newcomers to the space.

Huge companies also control many consumer products like groceries.

A graphic by Oxfam International shows how brands like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and General Mills control almost everything we buy.

