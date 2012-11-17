10 Retail Companies That Have The Most Satisfied Workers

Vivian Giang

shopping retail

With every holiday season, the retail industry boosts hiring in order to keep up with crowds. According to Indeed.com, retail job postings have increased by 15 per cent since January 2012.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean employees are enjoying the work. 

Based on employee reviews at more than 280 retailers in the past year, Glassdoor identified the companies with the most satisfied workers. 

10. DSW

9. H&M

8. Anthropologie

7. American Eagle Outfitters

6. The Gap

5. J. Crew

4. Nordstrom

3. Costco Wholesale

2. IKEA

1. REI

Now see where you need to work to get ahead:

Click here for the 25 best companies to work for if you want to get promoted quickly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.