At least 10 reportedly killed, hostages taken in ongoing attack on Baghdad mall

Four gunmen stormed into a Baghdad mall on Monday after a car bomb exploded outside the shopping center, killing at least 10 people, Sky News reported.

At least seven people were killed from the car bomb, Reuters reported.

Twenty-seven additional people have been reported injured and several hostages have been taken, according to Reuters.

There was no known claim of responsibility immediately following the attack.

More to come…

