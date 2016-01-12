At least 10 reportedly killed, hostages taken in ongoing attack on Baghdad mall

Four gunmen stormed into a Baghdad mall on Monday after a car bomb exploded outside the shopping center, killing at least 10 people, Sky News reported.
At least seven people were killed from the car bomb, Reuters reported.
Twenty-seven additional people have been reported injured and several hostages have been taken, according to Reuters.
There was no known claim of responsibility immediately following the attack.
#BREAKINGAll ways towards #Baghdad al-Jadeeda area closed after Jawahir Mall explosions. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/X8TFO8YNHB
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 11, 2016
More to come…
