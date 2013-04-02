MISSING OUT ON BILLIONS: These 10 People Made Some Of The Saddest Choices In Tech History

Wouldn’t it be great to have a crystal ball? Some way to see into the future and learn if you just made a genius decision or a regrettable mistake?



The folks on this list sure could have used that.

The tech industry is littered with stories of people making choices that would cost them hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.