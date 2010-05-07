10 Reasons You'll Never Quit Facebook

After Facebook’s most recent privacy kerfuffles — can you believe users were able to read each other’s private chats? — it’s once again become fashionable to say you’re going to quit the social network.



Engadget founder Peter Rojas, who says he’s “tired of not having real control over what I’m sharing,” just did it.

So did VC and professional know-it-all Paul Kedrosky. So did that one guy in your office with the thick-rimmed glasses who says he prefers to “tweet.”

But you, my normal friend, will not.

You may listen to these wonks, who say that Facebook has declared “war on privacy.”

You’ll read about how Facebook has “slowly but surely helped itself — and its advertising and business partners — to more and more of its users’ information.”

You may feel a slight twinge of anxiety. But you’ll stay on Facebook forever.

