10 Reasons You'll Never Quit Facebook

After Facebook’s most recent privacy kerfuffles — can you believe users were able to read each other’s private chats? — it’s once again become fashionable to say you’re going to quit the social network.
Engadget founder Peter Rojas, who says he’s “tired of not having real control over what I’m sharing,” just did it.
So did VC and professional know-it-all Paul Kedrosky. So did that one guy in your office with the thick-rimmed glasses who says he prefers to “tweet.”
But you, my normal friend, will not.
You may listen to these wonks, who say that Facebook has declared “war on privacy.”
You’ll read about how Facebook has “slowly but surely helped itself — and its advertising and business partners — to more and more of its users’ information.”
You may feel a slight twinge of anxiety. But you’ll stay on Facebook forever.
You're not going to go back to waiting an hour to send an email to 30 people with 40 photos. attached.
Without Facebook what are you going to do when you don't have a friend's email address or phone number? Facebook messaging blows. But at least you know you can reach anybody who has a Facebook account.
Sure, Facebook has privacy issues, but you don't care about privacy anymore. Remember when you wouldn't use your real name on the Internet?
You've never quit before. Remember News Feed? Beacon? You didn't quit then and won't now, either. Not even if you want to.
