10 Reasons You Should Never Own Stocks Again

Its really hard to buy stocks. Its not just picking stocks and watching it go up 10,000%. Its buying them and watching them go down 80% before they end up going 20% from your original price. Its waiting. Psychology is at least 80% of the game. I don't need to go over the statistics. Most people sell at the bottom and buy at the high.

I think I'm pretty good at it but maybe I'm fooling myself also. Because I can think of at least 3 times when I sold most of my holdings at the low and bought at the high. Even after I had years of experience. SOmetimes its psychology, and sometimes you just have to do it. There's only so much money you want to lose. So if you hit that point, and you sell your stocks, and then they go up, then guess what -- you just sold at the low. Congrats. You're a disciplined idiot. Just like me.

(9 out of 10 people think they are an above average drive. 9 0ut of 10 people think they are an above average investor. Both are impossible)