10 Things We Love About Facebook's New iPhone App

Facebook launched a new version of its iPhone app yesterday. It’s great.



Already the most downloaded iPhone application in Apple’s app store, Facebook’s new version is fast, easy to use, and feature-rich.

One feature that’s particularly impressive is how easy the app makes it for users to take photos that they’ve shot with their iPhone and organise them into Facebook photo albums.

We created a 10-picture album on Facebook in about five minutes. Imagine going to a party, taking a bunch of pictures, and then uploading and organising them on the ride home. Remember when you used to have to order doubles at the grocery store and then stick them in the mail?

This kind of simple functionality will keep Facebook’s app the most popular on the iPhone.

That’s great news for Facebook, which is in the middle of a quiet but ferocious competition with fellow Silicon Valley startup Twitter. Until now, Twitter has mopped the floor with Facebook when it comes to the iPhone.

Twitter has an army of third-party developers who have created many terrific iPhone apps like Tweetie and Twitteriffic — many of which have been definitively superior to Facebook’s more popular iPhone app.

Until now.

