10 Great Things About The American Economy That Everyone Should Remember

There’s no question that the U.S. economy remains incredibly fragile: unemployment is high, growth has only been anemic, and rhetoric in Washington is only beginning to ramp up before the election.But when looking at the country’s global peers — especially in Europe — things start to look not just middling, but surprisingly robust.



Take the U.K., which is in substantially better shape than periphery neighbours. The country just revised lower the economic contraction it experienced in the first quarter and austerity measures are continuing to strain whatever soft recovery was hoped for.

The U.S. still faces tough macro headwinds as it heads towards 2013, but with a resurgent manufacturing industry, healthy demographics, and relatively stable markets, there are a few reasons to be glad to work on U.S. soil.

