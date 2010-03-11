10 Reasons Why The US Health Care System Is The Envy Of The World

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b965fff7f8b9a4f22c70200/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="ER original cast" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

With all the squabbling in Washington and the media, it’s easy to lose track of the facts about US health care.There’s a lot of things wrong with health care.

But there’s also a lot of things right.

10 reasons the rest of the world is jealous >

Photo: Screenshot of the original cast of ER

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”1-most-preemptive-cancer-screening-1″

title=”1. Most preemptive cancer screening”

content=”American women are most likely to have received a Pap smear or a mammogram in the past two years, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

We’re also beating Canada on nearly all measures of preventive cancer screening, according to NBER.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b95737d7f8b9a760b7c0100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-highest-rate-of-cancer-survival-2″

title=”2. Highest rate of cancer survival”

content=”America has the best survival rates for colon, rectum, lung, breast, and prostate cancer, according to various studies cited by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

This has to do with high GDP-per-capita in the U.S., which provides for expensive cancer treatments.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9572b37f8b9a820ac60600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-best-treatment-of-chronic-disease-3″

title=”3. Best treatment of chronic disease”

content=”A German study in 2002 found that Americans administered more state-of-the-art medicine than Europeans.

56 per cent of Americans with high cholesterol were taking statins in 2002. Only 17-36 per cent in Europe were taking them.

Moreover, 60 per cent of antipsychotic drugs prescribed in the U.S. were of the newest generation. Only 10 per cent in Germany were new.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9578ce7f8b9a600f3f0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-most-identification-and-treatment-of-psychological-disease-4″

title=”4. Most identification and treatment of psychological disease”

content=”American kids are the most likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication. American women are the most likely to be prescribed antidepressants.

You can call it too thorough, but that’s a problem every country in the world would like to have.

Source: ScienceDaily.com and Scientific American“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b957dbe7f8b9aa6035e0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-most-advanced-equipment-per-capita-5″

title=”5. Most advanced equipment per capita”

America is kicking the world's arse in MRI units per million population (25.9) and CT scanners per million (34.3).

Source: OECD

Source: OECD“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b957fc17f8b9ae503e80000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-highest-pay-attracts-the-best-doctors-6″

title=”6. Highest pay attracts the best doctors”

content=”Source: NYT“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9588b77f8b9a6d1c5d0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-most-advanced-research-7″

title=”7. Most advanced research”

American hospitals perform far-and-away the most clinical tests, according to the NYT. There's also this chart of the most important recent medical innovations floating around the internet.

The payoff for patients in America is immediate access to advanced information and medicine.

The payoff for patients in America is immediate access to advanced information and medicine.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9584bb7f8b9a200d3f0800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-have-the-money-us-health-care-is-nonpareil-8″

title=”If you have the money, US health care is nonpareil”

content=”America embraces the idea that you get what you pay for.

If you are in the upper-middle class and can afford good health insurance, then you have access to the biggest network of World’s biggest network hospitals, specialists, and technology.

Photo: Screenshot of the original cast of ER“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b965fff7f8b9a4f22c70200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-are-injured-by-malpractice-you-can-sue-like-mad-9″

title=”If you are injured by malpractice, you can sue like mad”

content=”America’s tort liability system lets patients pursue in court the full value of injury that results from malpractice. With the possibility of a huge (albeit capped in many states) settlement, patients can worry little about medical errors.

In countries that use a no-fault system — most of the OECD — patients automatically receive care for medical complication. However, they are more limited in their ability to pursue damages in court.

Source: World Bank“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9665037f8b9a68173b0100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”health-care-reform-will-be-even-harder-in-countries-that-take-excellent-coverage-for-granted-10″

title=”Health care reform will be even harder in countries that take excellent coverage for granted”

content=”Like France.

France has been pursuing cuts to their heath care system since the 1970s and massively failed. For instance, last summer public outcry stopped their government from considering cuts to the extensive coverage granted to people with chronic diseases, according to the WSJ.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9672cf7f8b9a1c2fea0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”but-dont-call-us-one-sided-11″

title=”But don’t call us one-sided…”

content=”Here’s 50 Depressing Facts About The Healthcare System That Will Make You Beg For Reform >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b903b2a7f8b9af35a490300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

