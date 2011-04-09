10 Reasons Why Publishers Should Implement Facebook Like Buttons

Photo: DieselDemon via Flickr

The Facebook Like buttons are fantastic. They make it easy on the user to share and comment, and they make it easy on the publisher to allow others to promote their content. Recently, our company has been hard at work implementing Like buttons into our web properties.Here are 10 reasons why web publishers should strongly consider implementing Facebook Like buttons today.



1) Simple To Implement

If you visit Facebook’s social plugin page for the Like button – you can create the custom Like button for your website in 1 minute. Then, all you have to do is copy and paste the code onto the respective web page that you created the Like button for, and it will be live and working.

2) Fast Loading

It is important that webpages load fast for user experience. Moreover, Google has said that slow load time can have a negative impact on a websites ranking. Fortunately, the Facebook Like buttons load extremely fast on webpages – which should set publishers at ease.

3) They Are Small

The Like buttons don’t take up very much space at all. The word Like only has 4 characters in it – and the Like buttons don’t have much padding around that text. This allows the publisher to implement them without affecting the existing user experience or the look and feel of their respective site.

4) Everyone Is On Facebook

There are share buttons for tons of different social networks. If you use too many buttons, it can oversaturate your page, slow down your page, and confuse your users. Therefore, it is important not to overdo it – and since just about everyone is on Facebook, it becomes a safe bet when you decide which social media share button to bake into your site.

5) Traffic Boost

When someone likes a given webpage, it sends out a notice of the Like to the users Facebook news feed. And, if that given Facebook user has a lot of Facebook friends, there is a solid chance that your site will receive traffic as a result of the user suggesting the given webpage to their friends. Once the Like buttons are implemented – you should see a boost in traffic referred to your site from Facebook.



6) SEO Benefit

For years, the currency of organic search results was links. Today, with more and more users sharing content, search engines could begin to prominently factor in shares, likes, and other social media signals into their search results. So, it is wise to get ahead of the game now, and make sure that users are liking your content.



7) Display The Popularity Of Your Page

One cool feature of the Like button is that it shows how many Likes the given webpage has. This adds a cool element to your site in that your users are able to see which of your webpages are the most favoured by other users.



8) So Simple For Users

Many users stay logged into Facebook when they navigate through the web. This continued connectivity to Facebook makes it extremely simple for the user to Like a given webpage. They simply click the Like button, and the page is liked. If they aren’t logged in, when they click on the Like button, a simple pop-up box asks them for their login information; and as soon as they login to Facebook the page is automatically liked. Facebook has done its job to make it amazingly simple for the user to Like a webpage without ever leaving the respective page that the user is on.

9) Users Can Comment

After the user Likes a webpage, a box shows up allowing the user to add a comment. If the user adds a comment, the comment gets sent back to their Facebook news feed alongside the Like. It is simple to comment, and it allows users to inject their own thoughts about a given webpage that they are sharing with their friends. When a comment is added to a Like on a users news feed, there is a better chance that their friends will engage with the publisher’s content so that they can see what their friend was talking about it.



10) They Are Cool – Adding New Functionality For Free

Like buttons make a webpage feel that it is alive. It adds a cool element to a webpage as it allows many publishers to connect with users in a way which they previously couldn’t. The Like buttons are free to use – and the publisher is free to stop using them at any time if they try them out and don’t like them for whatever reason.

On a final note, as for Google’s Plus 1 button, publishers should take a wait and see approach. There is no need to be an early adopter with a share button, so publishers shouldn’t even consider implementing the Plus 1 until major sites on the web begin to implement it. After all, the user understands and knows how the Like button works – I’m not sure the same can be said about the Plus 1 button.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.