10 Reasons Why Obama's Nominee For World Bank President Is The Coolest Guy In The World

We already like President Obama’s surprise nominee for World Bank President.While we can’t say what Dr. Jim Yong Kim will probably be like at the helm of the major international organisation, our initial investigations into his career and his life lead to one conclusion: Jim Kim is one cool dude.



Here are our 10 favourite factoids about Kim so far:

1. He raps and dances with college students. See videos below.

2. He was the president of his high school class.

3. He was quarterback of his high school football team.

4. He was point guard of his high school basketball team.

5. He invited Conan O’Brien to speak at Dartmouth College’s 2011 Commencement.

6. He is a five handicap in golf. President Obama remarked, “I’m a little resentful about that.” Dartmouth professor Sydney Finkelstein adds that Kim does “speed golf” on the course at 5 AM before others get there.

7. He was ranked #9 on Fast Company’s list of “100 Most Creative People in Business” for his efforts to apply U.S. academic research to health-care programs in the developing world.

8. He immigrated to the United States from Seoul, South Korea, at the age of five.

9. He was awarded a “Genius Grant”—given to 20-40 U.S. citizens annually who “show exceptional merit and promise for continued and enhanced creative work”—by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

10. According to Conan O’Brien, Kim’s friends call him “Jim Kim, J to the K, Special K, JK Rowling, the Just Kidding Kimster, and most puzzling, ‘Stinky Pete.'”

From this (albeit limited) information, we can only imagine that Kim, for all his accomplishments, does not take himself too seriously.

In case you missed the buzz about Kim’s nomination, here’s your 90-second guide to who he is and why you should care:

Not convinced he’s as cool as we think he is? Just watch these videos of his performances at Dartmouth Idol:

