10 Reasons Why Apple Will Release Just One iPhone 5

On June 27, Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Whitmore sent a note to investors, claiming Apple will be launching not one, but two iPhone 5 models in September. One version, he said, will be the logical follow-up to the iPhone 4, delivering a high-end experience to consumers and enterprise users.



The other option, however, will be a less-capable version Apple will call the iPhone 4S. Whitmore believes that version will be ideal for the prepaid market that Apple thus far hasn’t capitalised on.

