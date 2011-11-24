10 Great Things About The American Economy That Everyone Should Be Thankful For

Photo: Stephen Saucier via Flickr

As tough macroeconomic headlines lead the S&P lower and political polemic turns the capital into K-Street, we thought it time to take a moment to appreciate all the good accomplished in the U.S.Pundits are quick to point to how the U.S. has fallen behind in innovation, but that’s not what we see.



We see a resilient people, continuing to create new markets and products. We see regulations that allow businesses to operate more efficiently than in nearly any other country in the world.

But that’s not all we see.

