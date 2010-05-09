10 reasons to worry courtesy of David Rosenberg:



1. Greek default and contagion risks to European banks

2. ECB dragging its heels (á la Bernanke in 2007)

3. Hung parliament in the U.K. to add to uncertainty

4. China policy tightening and possible bubble burst in real estate

5. U.S. economy only managing 1.6% annualized real final sales growth in the past three quarters

6. Slide in Chinese stock market and commodity prices signalling an end to the global V-shaped recovery

7. Big fiscal drag will drain as much as two-percentage points off U.S. growth next year; 1.25 percentage points in Canada

8. Higher dividend and capital gains rates in the U.S. will curb investor enthusiasm

9. U.S. dollar surge will eat into U.S. large-cap corporate earnings

10. Every index is now showing a return to U.S. home price deflation