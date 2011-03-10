10 Reasons To Short China Now

Some people argue that there are no bubbles (e.g. Shaun Rein via Bloomberg), and there are some very bearish calls (e.g. Jim Chanos via FT and Andy Xie). Official statistics are completely unreliable, so I have to rely on other things.

Bill wrote quite a while ago on why Beijing residential real estate market wasn't a bubble. Among other reasons, he wrote:

1. Beijing is the capital city of the largest country in the world with the fastest growing major economy;

2. Beijing's housing market is really a nationwide housing market. Every person with means in China wants to buy in Beijing. Beijing is the centre of power, it has the best education system in the country and it has the best health system...

6. Using official statistics to calculate average Beijing income to show that real estate is overpriced is misleading. Rich people from all over China buy here, and the official income statistics understate how much money Beijingers have at their disposal

Let's pretend for the moment the latest rules that effectively ban non-residents from buying properties in Beijing do not exist. Now I can pretty much draw some similarities between these reasons and the frequently mentioned reasons of why Hong Kong property prices are so high:

1. Hong Kong is one of the top international financial centres, situated somewhere in the fastest growing major economy;

2. Hong Kong's housing market is really an international housing market. Every person with means in China wants to buy in Hong Kong, and even foreigners would like to buy properties in Hong Kong (because we speak English?). It has arguably the best legal system in China, probably the best education system in China, and probability the best health care system as well;

3. Using any statistics to calculate medium household income to show that real estate in Hong Kong is overpriced is misleading. Rich folks everywhere like to buy here.

I have pretty much rejected above reasons in justifying the high prices we have here in Hong Kong, and I pointed out the biggest reason for high prices here in Hong Kong was the rapid monetary expansion (thanks Ben Bernanke). We all know that the money supply growth in China has gone quite out of control, thus China has the same ingredient for a real estate bubble as we have here in Hong Kong. A

nother metric which support the thesis that it is really bubble is that 80% of families in China are living in properties they own (compare that to only a little over half of the people in Hong Kong live in properties they own). On the surface, there is very little reason why real estate can be so sought-after if 80% of people are already living in their own homes. The only two reasons of why residential real estate is in high demand even 80% of families are living in their own homes that I can think of are 1) people want to upgrade their homes as their incomes grow, and 2) people purchase flats for investments.

While upgrading their homes is a perfectly legitimate reason to buy flats, investment may be driven by overly loose monetary policy. Indeed, inflation in China is now higher than deposit rates, thus investment in real assets look very attractive in a negative real interest rate environment (a much worse option is go to gamble).

The government has stepped up their effort to limit second and third homes purchases by making it harder for people to take out mortgages, so it is now much to buy flats to investment and speculation. It is also right to point out that household leverage is low in China, so the danger does not lie in here.

To seek for even weaker spot, we have to look elsewhere: real estate developers themselves.

As real estate developers rushed to buy land in the past year or so, they have to pay for these newly acquired sites by selling their inventories quick. As the Chinese government impose more and more buying restrictions, they will slow down transaction volume of the market and eventually impact the cash flows of these companies. Some latest analysis suggested that quite a number of these companies have a negative operating cash flow, which is not a good sign even though they may have reported record profits.

While households may not be able to obtain credits to buy third homes, big names China real estate developers are still able to raise debts from the bond market, albeit at high interest rates. Hong Kong-listed China developers are arguably more sound financially than other listed in China and those not listed at all, but since early 2010, these real estate developers have raised US$11,060 mn through the debt market, and the weighted average coupon rate was close to 10%. Compare that to latest People's Bank of China Policy Rate: 5-year or above lending rate is 6.6%.

Sample of Hong Kong-listed China Real Estate Developers who raised capital from bond market:

Company Date Type CCY Size (US$ mn) Maturity Coupon Rate Other Evergrande Jan 2010 Senior Notes US$ 750 2015 13.00% Agile Jan 2010 Senior Notes US$ 650 2017 8.88% Evergrande Apr 2010 Senior Notes US$ 600 2015 13.00% Fantasia May 2010 Senior Notes US$ 120 2015 14.00% Renhe May 2010 Senior Notes US$ 300 2015 11.75% Sino Ocean Land Jul 2010 Convertibles US$ 650 N/A 8.00% Conversion Price = HK$6.85 Shimao Jul 2010 Senior Notes US$ 500 2017 9.65% Country Garden Aug 2010 Senior Notes US$ 400 2015 10.50% KWG Aug 2010 Senior Notes US$ 250 2017 12.50% Renhe Sep 2010 Senior Notes US$ 300 2016 13.00% Franshion Sep 2010 Convertibles US$ 500 2015 6.80% Conversion Price = HK$2.83 Central China Oct 2010 Senior Notes US$ 300 2015 12.25% Glorious Property Oct 2010 Senior Notes US$ 300 2015 13.00% Renhe Nov 2010 Senior Notes US$ 300 2016 13.00% China Overseas Land Nov 2010 Guaranteed Notes US$ 1,000 2020 5.50% Mingfa Nov 2010 Convertibles HK$ 200 2015 5.00% Conversion Price = HK$2.90 Yuzhou Dec 2010 Senior Notes US$ 200 2015 13.50% China SCE Property Jan 2011 Senior Notes Yuan 304 2016 10.50% Hopson Jan 2011 Senior Notes US$ 300 2016 11.75% Evergrande Jan 2011 Senior Notes Yuan 844 2014 7.50% Evergrande Jan 2011 Senior Notes Yuan 563 2016 9.25% Kaisa Group Jan 2011 Senior Bonds US$ 303 2014 8.50% Beijing Capital Land Feb 2011 Bonds Yuan 175 2014 4.75% Country Garden Feb 2011 Senior Notes US$ 900 2018 11.13% Shimao Mar 2011 Senior Notes US$ 350 2018 11.00% Total: 11,060 Weighted Average: 2016 9.89% Source: Hong Kong Exchange Filings

The good news here for those Hong Kong-listed real estate developers is that the average maturity date for their debts above is 2016, thus the short-term liquidity issue here is not a great concern for them. But for those smaller and weaker companies (including some privately-held companies which we know nothing about them), the risk here is that some of them will fail even before real estate prices correct, while the others will have to cut prices aggressively to keep cash flowing in.