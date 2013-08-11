10 Nasty Things Drinking Too Much Coffee Does To You

On Wall Street, you work long hours, so a coffee addiction is almost inescapable.
It’s not just that you need that caffeine, it’s that it’s a part of the job’s culture. When you start out as a young analyst, the boring hours between spreadsheets and pitch books are spent going on Starbucks runs.
Unless you can get the interns to go get it, of course.
Our love of coffee noted, it’s very possible to drink too much coffee, and that can be harmful to your body. Research shows that ingesting too much caffeine (500-600 milligrams or 5 or more cups of coffee) can cause anything from restlessness to muscle tremors.
So keep all this in mind when you order your next double shot of espresso.
That's according to a 2012 Carnegie Mellon study which also says that coffee can stimulate the heart and cause shallow breathing.
Withdrawal hits about 12-24 hours after your last cup, according to the American Heart Association. Not only are you tired and lowered performance, but you can get a headache as well.
The University of British Columbia did a study in which it gave 40 rats amphetamines and caffeine. The amphetamines made lazy rats work harder and hard working rats more lazy.
The coffee, on the other hand, did nothing for the slackers. It didn't do anything for the workers either.
It can increase your risk for osteoporosis, so make sure you're getting enough calcium and vitamin D.
From the Oregon State University:
Ensuring adequate calcium and vitamin D intake and limiting coffee consumption to 3 cups/d (300 mg/d of caffeine) may help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and osteoporotic fracture, particularly in older adults.
