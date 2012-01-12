Hey Hedge Funders, Here Are 10 Reasons You Should Move Your Firm To Gorgeous Malta

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Malta. It’s a small island republic in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, and it’s slowly becoming a financial hub for hedge funders.Aside from the nice weather and the ocean views, financiers are also attracted to the island’s membership in the EU and lax taxes.



This week, Bloomberg Market Magazine wrote a profile of the island country’s bubbling hedge fund industry.

But it’s obviously more than just attractive laws that are luring hedge funders, so we found other reasons why Malta is awesome.

