10 Reasons To Bet On A Yahoo Turnaround

Citi Research analyst Mark Mahaney loves Yahoo right now, and has upgraded its stock to a buy. In a note, he calls the company a “Turnaround/Value Play” for 10 reasons.



We’ve paraphrased them here.

Yahoo’s shares have underperformed all Large Cap Internet stocks.

Over the last three years, Yahoo’s share of overall Internet usage minutes remained at 12%-13%.

Yahoo.’s share of the display ad market appears to have stabilised over the last three quarters.

Yahoo’s share of U.S. Search queries has held flat for the past 8 months.

New CEO Carol Bartz is kicking arse. “Bartz’s workforce reductions, organizational realignments, and CFO selection have all added to improved management focus.”

Yahoo remains the only attractive acquisition target for anyone who wants scale in Internet advertising.

Yahoo is launching a new homepage later this year and it’s going to be totally awesome for users.

It might also “generate a material new revenue opportunity,” something Mahaney calls “Micro-Transapptions.”

There will be a cyclical recovery in Internet Advertising.

If Yahoo stock were priced at 9x 2010 EBITDA — a small premium over the average pricing multiple for the rest of the Large Cap Media stocks out there — it would be 30% more expensive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.