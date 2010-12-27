10 Good Reasons To Be Worried About The Stock Market In 2011

This is one of David Rosenberg’s best pieces in a while.



In his latest daily note, the Gluskin-Sheff economist presents 10 reasons bulls should be worried about the stock market in 2011.

And it’s not just that there are all kinds of negative headlines that are being ignored, or that some economic datapoints aren’t so hot, or that there is still deflation.

He makes a great argument that many factors, like the level of bullishness, the relative valuation of stocks to bonds, and the unanimity in thinking are worrisome.

If anything, the list isn’t taking into account everything we see right now.

Strategists are unanimously bullish 'In Barron's look-ahead piece, not one strategist sees the prospect for a market decline. This is called group-think. Moreover, the percentage of brokerage house analysts and economists to raise their 2011 GDP forecasts has risen substantially. Out of 49 economists surveyed, 35 say the U.S. economy will outperform the already upwardly revised GDP forecasts, only 14 say we will underperform. This is capitulation of historical proportions. ' Source: Gluskin-Sheff Investors are going gaga for stocks 'Investors Intelligence now shows the bull share heading up to 58.8% from 55.8% a week ago, and the bear share is up to 20.6% from 20.5%. So bullish sentiment has now reached a new high for the year and is now the highest since 2007 ― just ahead of the market slide.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff Stock dividend yields are not so hot The Dow priced in gold has more to fall 'The equity market in gold terms has been plummeting for about a decade and will continue to do so. When measured in Federal Reserve Notes, the Dow has done great. But there has been no market recovery when benchmarked against the most reliable currency in the world. Back in 2000, it took over 40oz of gold to buy the Dow; now it takes a little more than 8oz. This is typical of secular bear markets and this ends when the Dow can be bought with less than 2oz of gold. Even then, an undershoot could very well take the ratio to 1:1.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff Breadth is deteriorating 'As Bob Farrell is clearly indicating in his work, momentum and market breadth have been lacking. The number of stocks in the S&P 500 that are making 52-week highs is declining even though the index continues to make new 52-week highs. ' Source: Gluskin-Sheff Valuations are getting rich 'Stocks are overvalued at the present levels. For December, the Shiller P/E ratio says stocks are now trading at a whopping 22.7 times earnings! In normal economic periods, the Shiller P/E is between 14 and 16 times earnings. Coming out of the bursting of a credit bubble, the P/E ratio historically is 12. Coming out of a credit bubble of the magnitude we just had, the P/E should be at single digits.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff Housing is still a huge threat 'The potential for a significant down-leg in home prices is being underestimated. The unsold existing inventory is still 80% above the historical norm, at 3.7 million. And that does not include the 'shadow'

foreclosed inventory. According to some superb research conducted by the Dallas Fed, completing the mean-reversion process would entail a further 23% decline in real home prices from here. In a near zero per cent inflation environment, that is one massive decline in nominal terms. Prices may not

hit their ultimate bottom until some point in 2015. ' Source: Gluskin-Sheff Fiscal strains pose a major threat 'Arguably the most understated, yet significant, issue facing both U.S. economy and U.S. markets is the escalating fiscal strains at the state and local government levels, particularly those jurisdictions with uncomfortably high pension liabilities. Have a look at Alabama town shows the cost of neglecting a pension fund on the front page of the NYT as well as Chapter 9 weighed in pension woes on page C1 on WSJ.' In the absence of Chapter 9 declarations or dramatic federal aid, fixing the fiscal problems at lower levels of government is very likely going to require some radical restraint, perhaps even breaking up existing contracts for current retirees and tapping tax payers for additional revenues. The story has some how become lost in all the excitement over the New Tax Deal cobbled together between the White House and the lame duck Congress just a few weeks ago.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff

