10 Reasons It's Really Depressing To Be In Law School Right Now

Things have been pretty dismal on the law landscape.



Salaries are down, recruiting is down, and morale is down. Deferrals are up and rates of depression are up.

But, things may be turning around. With the last of the layoffs behind us, a return to pre-freeze salary levels, and conservative partner promotions, there is good news to be found. The threat of alternative billing looms, of course, but it will likely be years before any drastic change is implemented.

Silver linings and positive predictions aside, it’s still a horrible time to be in law school.

10 reasons to be depressed about being in law school right now

