10 Reasons Palm Failed And Had To Sell To HP

Make no mistake: Palm’s $1.2 billion buyout by HP is not something to celebrate. (Unless you bought Palm shares at $1.14 in December ’08.)



Palm was on its way to going out of business, and HP saved it because it thinks WebOS can kill Windows. (Good luck.)

Meanwhile, there’s no bidding war going on right now.

Why not? Because Palm 3.0 — under Jon Rubinstein, the former Apple executive — was a failure.

The company did a decent technical job building a new mobile platform, WebOS, which is basically what HP is buying.

But everything was too little, too late.

