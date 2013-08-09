10 Nasty Things Drinking Too Much Coffee Does To You

On Wall Street, you work long hours, so a coffee addiction is almost inescapable.

It’s not just that you need that caffeine, it’s that it’s a part of the job’s culture. When you start out as a young analyst, the boring hours between spreadsheets and pitch books are spent going on Starbucks runs.

Unless you can get the interns to go get it, of course.

Our love of coffee noted, it’s very possible to drink too much coffee, and that can be harmful to your body. Research shows that ingesting too much caffeine (500-600 milligrams or 5 or more cups of coffee) can cause anything from restlessness to muscle tremors.

So keep all this in mind when you order your next double shot of espresso.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.