10 Reasons Not To Buy An iPad For Christmas

Reason No. 1: This idiot.

Photo: AP

Brett Arends over at the WSJ has put together a “think different” list of the 10 reasons he won’t be buying an iPad this Christmas.(And that’s one good reason, by the way–the Apple cult has now gone so thoroughly mainstream that if you actually want to “think different” you go buy Android. Or Windows.)



Here are 5 good ones:

1. They’ll be cheaper in two months (when the new iPad 2 comes out).

2. They’ll be better in two months (when the new iPad comes out).

3. No Flash. (What’s the point of owning an iPad if you can’t watch half the video you come across?)

4. The games. (What a colossal waste of time.)

5. “The whole Apple cult is starting to creep me out.” (Hear, hear)



