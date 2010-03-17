10 Reasons MySpace Employees Hate Their Jobs

Working at an also-ran social network is depressing the hell out of some MySpace employees, as evidenced by a few letters sent into TechCrunch.



They’ve watched the top of the organisation blow up when Owen Van Natta left a month ago. After that, a stream of middle managers made for the exits as well. Perpetually hanging over their head is the fact that Facebook is number one and MySpace is perceived as being worth nothing.

We’ve talked to a MySpace employee who didn’t think it was all that bad. But the people writing TechCrunch seem pissed. These are anonymous employees bitching and moaning about their jobs, so take it for it is.

Here’s a sample:

“My morale isn’t really high and I really don’t give much of a shit anymore.”

“Many departments are losing much of the middle layer of actual star performers, but people who can’t get anything done due to the crazy BS in Maple [MySpace’s HQ].”

“People don’t want to work for that moron [Jason] – he’s just consolidating power.”

“Oh, and Jason really doesn’t get along with Mike. Jason was witnessed ripping one of his VPs a new one when the VP was trying to explain why he was doing something that Mike requested (in front of 6 other people.)”

“These idiots are running the company into the ground.”

“It should be fun watching one run the other out of town.”

“It’s a huge sign of how bad things are that they are leaving 75% of the bonus on the table.”

“A lot of the people who are leaving and have left recently were in charge of this dysfunctional process and are unable or unwilling or just plain sick of trying.”

“Yes a lot of good (better anyway) technical people are leaving or have left and yes there is a lot of detailed knowledge about keeping the current code running going with them.”

“The first all-hands meeting a couple of days after they took over felt like an old fashioned tent revival or something, I almost expected Zig Ziggler to show up.”

