10 Reasons Apple's Stock Is Not Going To Be A 'Long Term Goldmine'

This guy ain’t Steve Jobs

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

At PandoDaily, tech writer Farhad Manjoo has a hot stock tip for everyone: Load up the boat on Apple, it’s “a long term goldmine.”It’s a relatively non-controversial statement. The stock trades round $600, and two analysts have price targets of $1,000 on the stock.



However, in a world in which billion dollar tech companies are built in two years, and fads come and go, there is no such thing as a guaranteed “long term goldmine.”

In fact, you could easily argue that Apple is going to be a losing bet for the next five years.

We honestly have no clue which way the stock moves, but it’s easy to see why the stock’s incredible run could end in the next few years.

Read on to see why that hot stock tip might not be so hot after all …

