10 Reasons America Shouldn't Care About Energy Independence

Following every president since Richard Nixon, Barack Obama argues that energy independence should be at the core of national energy policy. Energy independence typically is defined as zero reliance on energy imports. The assumption seems to be that relying on “unfriendly” Middle East nations for energy is bad for our economic and national security. The U.S. became a permanent net importer of energy in 1952. The overwhelming majority of energy imports are crude petroleum and other petroleum products.

The argument for energy independence is flawed for economic, strategic, and environmental reasons.

Most of our oil imports come from North America Domestic oil is more expensive The U.S. oil resource base is depleted to the extent that it could not yield the roughly 3.3 billion barrels of crude oil the U.S imported in 2009 (not to mention the additional refined products imported). Domestic oil is far more expensive to produce than oil in most other regions, especially OPEC nations. Increased reliance on domestic oil would put upward pressure on costs and prices. US production has very little impact on volatility Increased U.S. production would have little impact on the level or volatility of oil prices. The price of oil is determined in a global market by a complex array of forces including speculation, weather, geopolitics, decisions by OPEC, and most importantly, by market fundamentals--short and long run supply and demand forces. At the margin, producing decisions made in the U.S. have little influence on this process. A refinery strike in Venezuela would still jack up oil prices Global price determination also means that energy independence won't protect our economy from supply disruptions abroad. A refinery strike in Venezuela, civil war in the Niger Delta, and other events can quickly reduce oil production. Oil instantly becomes more expensive everywhere -- the UK, Japan, China, and the U.S. all pay pretty much the same price. The danger isn't foreign-oil dependence... it's oil dependence The sensitivity of our economic well being to changes in the price of oil stems from the overriding importance of **oil** to human existence, not from our dependence on **imported oil** per se. A nation can reduce its economic vulnerability to oil price increases only by using less oil in total, regardless of whether it is produced domestically or imported. Foreign oil is a hedge against domestic disruptions Oil imports are a hedge against domestic supply disruptions. For example, the hurricanes of 2005 that damaged New Orleans and other Gulf Coast communities also damaged refineries, causing an immediate gasoline shortage in a number of southern U.S. cities. But increased imports of gasoline from Venezuela and other nations offset the loss of domestic supply, and thereby helped mitigate the increase in the price of gasoline. Oil alternatives are more expensive than foreign oil The costs of substitutes for oil (ethanol, electric cars, oil shale, fuel cell propulsion) are more expensive than oil, and will be for at least the next decade. Forcing a transition to these fuels now will raise costs and prices. Many substitutes also carry a significant environmental cost. Isolation removes the benefits of global energy trade The U.S. cannot wall itself off from the international energy market. We import oil from Venezuela, electricity and natural gas from Canada, and wind turbines from Denmark. We export coal to the Netherlands, motor gasoline to Mexico and photovoltaic modules to China. The nation benefits from energy trade. For example, weak European natural gas demand in 2007 released additional LNG to the global market, and thus helped keep U.S. natural gas prices at a record low compared to fuel oil. Cutting ourselves out of the increasingly interconnected global trade in energy would raise domestic energy prices. Zero net imports is also impossible to achieve in the foreseeable future. Middle Eastern terrorists can make bombs whether oil is $60 or $100 bbl Energy independence would not significantly reduce the risk of terrorism. Terrorism thrived when oil was $10 per barrel--it doesn't need $100 a barrel oil. Terrorism can be done on the cheap: the 9/11 Commission found that those attacks were accomplished with as little as $500,000. Energy independence would accelerate climate change Energy independence would accelerate climate change. A push towards independence would inevitably lead to increased reliance on our substantial domestic resources of coal, the most carbon-intensive energy source. Liquid fuel from oil shale in Colorado emits more greenhouse gases than fuel produced from conventional crude oil feedstock by a factor of 1.2 to 1.75 Conclusion: A Red Herring There are benefits to a reduction in energy imports. U.S. military intervention in the Middle East is clearly tied our import dependence from that region, and that intervention carries a significant economic and human cost. However, the elimination of oil imports, even if possible, would only reduce, and not eliminate entirely, the nation's strategic interests in the Middle East because the economic security of every oil-using nation--and thus the global economy--is still tied to Middle East oil. Moreover, the security costs of oil import dependence need to be weighed against the substantial economic and possibly environmental costs of replacing imported oil. As described above, those costs are likely to be substantial.

