10 reasons that explain why the octopus is the most incredible creature of the sea

Octopuses are some of the most alien-looking creatures on the planet. With eight arms, over 1,000 suckers, and three hearts, they are unlike any other animal you could ever hope to meet.

What’s more, they’re smart — really smart. About 95% of the animals on Earth are invertebrates and guess who’s the smartest of them all: the octopus!

To better acquaint you with this creature of the sea, we’ve compiled 10 of the most mind-blowing facts that we learned while reading Katherine Harmon Courage book, “Octopus!” Check them out, be amazed, and tell a friend!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.