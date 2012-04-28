10 Reasons Google Is The Greatest Company In The World

Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin

Photo: ehud via Flickr

We’ve been unusually hard on Google today, so for a change of pace, we’re going to talk about all the awesome stuff the company does.We still think its destruction is under way, and we still think Android is in trouble, and we still think it’s a little crazy to tell people 5 months is a fair time to wait for the latest software release.



All that said, we also think Google is one of the greatest companies on this planet. It’s seriously awesome.

To prove it, we have 10 slides on why the company rules…

Google search is mind bendingly awesome On a daily basis we are blown away by Google search. The coolest subtle thing about it is how it can interpret our numerous typos. We type in 'bsuinesdfsinsidsr apple earninsg' and it knows we really mean, 'business insider Apple earnings.' Beyond that little trick, Google search is just plain great. We rarely have trouble finding what we're looking for. Google Maps are even better than Google search If we could marry Google Maps, we would. They are pretty much perfect. Self-driving cars may not be core to Google's mission, but so what? It's fantastic that Google is trying to build a new, awesome technology that will save lives and truly change the world. Important note: We are not shareholders. If we were, we might feel differently. Another goofball project from Google that we can help but admire is Google Glass. We assume it will be a flop, and a bit of a waste of time and resources ... but dammit it's cool! Google dreams big and takes chances. Android, for all its flaws, is a wonderful concept Android is far from perfect, but the idea behind it -- build an elite mobile operating system and then give it away -- is very cool. The fact that all of Google's services are pretty much free Google's critics will say when you're not paying for the product, you are the product (or something like that). Whatever. Those people are generally pretty well off. The fact that Google has figured out a way to essentially give away some of the best services in the world is one of the greatest, most underappreciated things of all time. Google has generated countless entrepreneurs Some famous ex-Googlers that spring to mind: Evan Williams, Biz Stone, Kevin Systrom, Dennis Crowley, Sheryl Sandberg, Tim Armstrong, Dick Costolo, Tim Armstrong ... Think about how many great entrepreneurs have come through Google. It's impressive. And then there's all people that worked at Google and left to become investors, like Chris Sacca, Paul Buchheit, Aydin Senkut, Brian Singerman at Founders, Jeff Pokorny at SV Angel, all helping to grow more and more startups. Google made sick perks standard for startups Every big company gives its employees free food and all sorts of perks. But no company does it like Google. See this slideshow for more > Google has spent almost $1 billion on alternative energy research Google is trying to figure out how to make solar and wind power viable. Again, it's not necessarily core to Google's business, but it's pretty nice for everyone else on the planet. Google is fighting hard in DC to keep the Internet free When you think about it, it's a miracle the Internet is as free and open as it is. We can thank Google and its lobbying efforts for a lot of that. BONUS: Google is single handedly keeping slide manufacturers in business... Don't know what we're talking about? Check this out ... YouTube's Offices Are Super Cool >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.