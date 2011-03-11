10 Realistic Ways To Make Quick Money Online

Recently someone gave me feedback about one of the ads on my blog. The feedback was very pertinent, saying that the ad looked “scammish” and gave a bad impression of my blog. The ad was about some easy way to make online $2000-$3000 a week.



Unfortunately we all know that there is no magic bullet to make this kind of money. However, I believe that there are a lot of real opportunities online to make a few bucks here and there. Again no shortcuts to becoming a millionaire, but realistic ways to make a bit of cash quickly.

So here are 10 ideas that you can use to get some pocket money easily.

Amazon Mechanical Turk

Amazon’s version of a “marketplace for work.” Find tasks such as testing sites, writing articles, taking surveys, complete them and earn money.

Conduit

Conduit allows you to create custom toolbars. Every time someone downloads your toolbar, you get paid. Get people to download the toolbar and you’ll receive a few dollars each time.

eBay

Rummage through you’re stuff, find anything of value that you don’t need sell it on eBay, Amazon or Craigslist. If you’re interested in going further than that start selling your family and friend’s items for a commission.

Paid Articles

Content sites are always looking to pay for quality content. Check out eHow, BrightHub, Constant-Content and cash in on you’re expertise.

Experts Exchange

Are you a techie? If you are, join Experts Exchange and answer people’s questions on hardware, software, programming and more, to receive rewards.

Microworkers

Make “micromoney” doing “microjobs” on Microworkers. Make money by completing tiny tasks online for people such as signing up for sites, Digging articles or linking to sites.

Student Of Fortune

Student of Fortune is an online tutoring and homework help platform. Students who need help post questions with cash rewards and depending on how well you answer it, you receive the cash. The top tutor has earned over $127,000!

99 Designs

If you’ve alway been good at Photoshop, 99Designs is the perfect place to cash in on your skills. Enter logo, tshirt, icon, website, print design contests.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a marketplace for $5 odd jobs. People offer jobs such as installing WordPress plugins, computer programming, translations, designing business cards and much more.

ChaCha

This search engine is powered by real people. Each time you respond to someone’s search you will be paid a small amount.

If you have any other ideas or suggestions please let us know below.

This post originally appeared at EpicLaunch. Check out Ben Lang’s website here.

