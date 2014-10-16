10 Quotes From Julie Bishop That Reveal There's More To Australia's Foreign Minister Than Politics

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is an role model for women who strive to become Australian leaders.

Not afraid to admit her career has meant that she has sacrificed the chance to have children, Bishop tells women not to be ashamed of wanting to be successful.

Bishop was sworn in as Australia’s first female Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs on 18 September 2013, and is also the first female Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party. Among her many other achievements in Australian politics Bishop is the only woman in the current cabinet.

Besides from her role as Foreign Minister, Bishop is also passionate about cultural diversity, the ageing population and equal healthcare.

Here are 10 insightful quotes from Australia’s first female Foreign Affairs Minister.

On the qualities of leadership Are leaders are born or made? Is leadership an innate ability inherent in a small number of people? Or can anyone rise to the challenge of leadership under the right circumstances? - In an address to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia – Women in Leadership Series: The role of female leaders in the 21st century – diversity, inspiration, December 6 2011 On Australia's population If we are to create a successful society for the future, a ‘society for all ages’ in which

everyone has a place and to which everyone can contribute, then the widest cross-section of

our community has to be involved in shaping policy to this end. The strongest initiative that government can take to ensure Australia is prepared for

population ageing, is to maintain a strong economy, and a secure nation. - In address to Alzheimer’s Australia’s national conference, 13 May 2005 On gender roles ...women can't have it all. They can have plenty of choices, but at the end of the day, they choose something which means they can't have something else... I feel incredibly lucky that I've had the kind of career that is so consuming that I don't feel I have a void in my life. - In an interview with News Limited, February 2013 On the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria This is going to take a long time, and we've said that from the outset what we're battling is an ideology. We're trying to battle against people who are coming from all over the world to support a murderous terrorist organisation, and other organisations. So not only are we physically engaged in combat from the air and others will be on the ground, we're also having to fight an ideology back here in Australia. - In an interview with Andrew Bolt, 12 October 2014 On women in leadership positions I believe that as more women around the world take on leadership positions – in their communities, countries, across continents – the impact of female leadership will be profound... And let’s face it, including women in leadership teams adds a diversity of attitudes, outlooks and experience. And greater diversity means the team is more likely to come up with new ideas, more creative approaches, and more flexible thinking and responses to challenges. - In an address to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia – Women in Leadership Series: The role of female leaders in the 21st century – diversity, inspiration, December 6 2011 On terrorism in Australia I'm a great supporter of free speech, but there are limitations on free speech. There are legal limitations on it, and we're trying to strike a balance in this country. But if someone is promoting (terrorism)... we want to make that an offence in Australia. - In an interview with Andrew Bolt, 12 October 2014 On being a politician I was brought up to believe that entering public office should be one of the highest callings and that being able to direct your energies and abilities to the betterment of your state or your country is one of the greatest contributions of all. And I have always had an intense conviction that individuals can make a difference to the life of their times. - In her first speech in the House of Representatives, 23 November 1998 On the digital revolution We are experiencing a revolutionary societal change in time, space and power. The digital revolution makes it possible to run our economies all day every day through the coordination of economic activities on a global scale. It makes it possible for us to move people, goods and symbols faster through space. Production is changing from industrial goods to the production of knowledge, information and services. Knowledge will become of growing importance as a basis of power. - In her first speech in the House of Representatives, 23 November 1998 On medical research in Australia Synergy and serendipity often play a big part in medical and scientific advances.

- In address to Alzheimer’s Australia’s national conference, 13 May 2005 On cultural diversity We are increasingly recognising and accepting, respecting and celebrating, our cultural diversity. - Unknown

