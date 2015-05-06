10 quotes by former Greens leader Christine Milne that reveal her world view

Christine Milne/ Facebook.

Christine Milne resigned as leader of the Australian Greens this morning after three years, ending a 25-year career in politics to spend more time with her friends and family in Tasmania.

“I have achieved what I set out to achieve when I took over the leadership. The Greens have gone from strength to strength with solid election results and a growing, engaged party membership,” Senator Milne said.

“Life after parliament is not however, life after politics. The fight for action on global warming will continue and I will take my passion, and all that I’ve learnt, to that fight standing shoulder to shoulder with the community here, and all over the world, for climate justice.”

She leaves with a primary vote support at 12% in the latest Newspoll.

Milne became the first woman to lead a political party in Tasmania in 1993. She was later elected to the Senate in 2004, elected Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens in 2008 and Leader in April 2012.

Here are 10 quotes that reflect her beliefs, passion and drive during time with the Greens.

On sending Australian troops to Iraq

“Unilateral military action is exactly how Iraq got into this mess in the first place. “We cannot fix the tragedies and conflicts of the middle east with more and more war. It is madness.” In a press release on June 2014.

On global warming

“If there were an alert system for the threat global warming poses to our way of life, the alert meter would now be reading ‘extreme’.” She said in an official statement in September 2014.

On staying positive and motivated

“I went through a very bleak phase of thinking we’re just not going to make it as a planet – well, the planet will make it, but how humans survive and how ecosystems survive is another thing. And I’ve gotten through that by just simply taking the view that one has to keep arguing for it and doing everything we can, because it will be better than it otherwise would have been. Your optimism has to be there. Maybe we will gain momentum if enough people get to that point.” In an interview with David Bowman, Professor of Environmental Change Biology at the University of Tasmania in August 2012.

On the future of Australia

“Australia has all the resources and talents necessary to transform our society to an innovative, jobs rich, clean energy future… We could set a long range goal. We could set the urgent timeframe. We could develop internally consistent policy. And we could succeed. If we did, it would be our entire nation that would benefit from the best possible positioning environmentally, socially, economically and diplomatically in a world rapidly shifting to a carbon constrained future. It is the key to Australia’s prosperity post the mining boom.” She said in an official statement in September 2014.

On climate change

“We’re going back to basics in terms of what is real on the planet. People and nature are real, the rest are constructs. Those constructs can be changed, and economic tools have to be changed in order for people and ecosystems to survive.” In an interview with David Bowman, Professor of Environmental Change Biology at the University of Tasmania in August 2012.

On her childhood and aspirations

“In 1961 as an eight year old girl, I remember sitting by the wireless on a dairy farm in north west Tasmania, listening to President Kennedy promise that, within a decade, America would put a man on the moon and bring him home safely. “Kennedy didn’t promise to get halfway to the moon, let alone 5 to 25% of the way there. He didn’t promise to put a man on the moon if the economic modelling looked okay. “Instead he captured the imagination, and drove the creativity and innovative spirit of not only his own country, but of a whole generation who came to believe that anything is possible. And, sure enough, I remember as a 16 year old at boarding school in Hobart watching Neil Armstrong step onto the moon. The belief that anything was possible was a gift to my generation.” Speaking to The National Press Club in June 2009.

On innovation and opportunity

“We need to inspire people with a vision of what is possible, with the idea that the wave of innovation that will be necessary will touch everyone and is a huge opportunity.” In a speech at The University of Sydney in April 2015.

On failure and success

“If we try, we may still fail. But if we do not try, we cannot possibly succeed.” Speaking to The National Press Club in June 2009.

On Australia’s relationship with China

“Make no mistake – selling Australian uranium to China will make the world less safe. “The Chinese military dictatorship tolerates no dissent. Whistleblowers have no protection, political executions are regular, and global conventions are treated with contempt.” In response to former Premier Wen’s visit to Australia in March 2006.

On women in Australian politics

“I think women across Australia, particularly, are a bit fed up with this constant attack and belittling of women in politics, and particularly the role of a female as a Prime Minister.” Speaking on Meet the Press in March 2013.

