10 Quick Tips To Make Your Draw Something Art Suck Less

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We asked artist and designer Jon Williams for Draw Something art advice.Here are 10 tips he offered that will make your art less shameful on the app.



You can follow Williams’ art on Instagram or Twitter @puffpuffdub.

Sit somewhere and if possible put your device down on a stable surface. You wouldn’t draw on a piece of paper you were holding up would you? The same applies here; less shaking = better drawing. Have a picture in your head before you start drawing. A little bit of planning ahead of time can save you lots of time (and ink!) spent on correction. Take your time! There’s no clock, it’s your ink that eventually runs out. This means you can take as long as you want. Because each stroke of your drawing spends ink, you should trash your drawings only when absolutely necessary. Most of the time erasing a little bit is just as effective. Buy colours! Don’t waste the money on bombs. Nothing makes drawing easier than having a large palette to work with. Upgrading to the paid version of the app gives you enough coins to buy another set. Getting a pack with a flesh tone in it was Williams’ priority. colour in your drawing first, from background to foreground. By colouring from back to front, you’ll save a lot of time making corrections because one object needed to look like it’s “behind” another.” If you choose to outline your drawing in black, make that your last step. Take your time doing this part. If the black outline is straight, it doesn’t even matter that the colour you laid down first wasn’t exactly perfect. If you’re worried that adding that last bit of detail/outline might mess up the whole thing, skip it. DrawSomething doesn’t have an ‘undo’ button. Unless it’s a key part of the drawing, it’s not worth it. Think creatively. If your word is “tiger” you could definitely draw a big cat… OR you could draw a tiger running loose in a zoo! Drawing backgrounds is almost never necessary – but it’s a heck of a lot of fun. Have money to spend? You can buy capacitive-touch stylus’ that will let you really “draw” on your iPhone. Have a LOT of money to spend? Play on an iPad! Both are great ways to add another level of detail to your drawings. Most of the time Williams uses the iPad but it’s still possible to draw great things on the iPhone. Screenshot your drawings and share them on Instagram and Twitter under the #drawsomething tag. Search the tag to find other great artists to watch and play with.

