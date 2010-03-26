10 Questions Tiger Woods Must Answer On April 5

Tiger Woods is getting grilled on April 5th.



Tiger made his tightly controlled statement about his car accident. And then recently gave quick, 5-minute interviews to a small pool of news outlets this weekend, days after his former mistress dumped a pile of his salacious sex texts on the web.

But three days before he competes in the Masters, he needs to address his scandals, how it has tarnished his brand and the golf business, and what he plans to do next in his first official press conference since he disappeared from the game.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. local on April 5 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, according to the club’s announcement.

Tell us what you want to know and we’ll post more before Tiger’s big press day.

