10 Questions About The UFC & Fox TV Deal

So it appears that the UFC and Fox television deal is now official. For those unaware, Fox will air the UFC over its networks for the next 8-9 years. It sounds like a win-win for everyone but this blogger has a lot of questions.



The quick and dirty of the deal as reported by Sports Business Daily is that the UFC will jump from Spike TV to Fox for the next 8-9 years. The UFC will be paid $90 million a year in rights fees. In exchange, Fox will air up to four live UFC events a year on the big network. In addition, UFC programming such as The Ultimate Fighter, Fight Night, and other specials will air on FX and the Fuel channel.

