10 Scientifically-Proven Ways To Be More Creative

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.
- Get on a plane. Travel, moving and exposure to other cultures improve creativity.
- Don’t surround yourself with the colour red, stick to blue.
- Get rejected.
- Buy a potted plant.
- Pretend you’re solving problems for someone else. Or pretend you’re a child.
- Learn another language.
- Think about love, not sex.
- Hopeful employees are more creative, as are overconfident CEO’s. But being creative won’t get you the CEO job.
- Take a break and stop being so hard on yourself.
- Smile. Or frown while happy. But either way, be happy.
What won’t help? Money. It doesn’t motivate us to be more creative.
And be careful what you wish for: Creative people are more dishonest and more arrogant.
