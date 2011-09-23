10 Scientifically-Proven Ways To Be More Creative

Photo: Mykl Roventine via Flickr

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.

Get on a plane. Travel, moving and exposure to other cultures improve creativity. Don’t surround yourself with the colour red, stick to blue. Get rejected. Buy a potted plant. Pretend you’re solving problems for someone else. Or pretend you’re a child. Learn another language. Think about love, not sex. Hopeful employees are more creative, as are overconfident CEO’s. But being creative won’t get you the CEO job. Take a break and stop being so hard on yourself. Smile. Or frown while happy. But either way, be happy.

What won’t help? Money. It doesn’t motivate us to be more creative.



And be careful what you wish for: Creative people are more dishonest and more arrogant.

