10 Products That Went Crazy Viral And Became Marketing Phenomena

Earlier this week, we wrote about the overnight success of Orabrush, a product with a silly video that received 24MM YouTube hits.
So, we did a little research. Surely other brands have had unexpected viral successes. We dug up 10 real product advertisements that went absolutely berserk on the web, scoring between 13MM and 33MM** views and a lot of brand exposure.
Take a look at these top 10 winners. The recipe for success seems to be a mix of humour, cleverness, inspiration, surprise, and luck.
**Views were determined either by the actual video that went viral, or the most popular video in the series, whichever was most applicable.
Brand: VW
Video: Piano Stairs
The gist: VW uses the video to showcase what they say is 'Fun Theory,' the idea that people choose better alternatives if they have fun as a motivator. The video shows a public staircase being transformed into a piano. Each step becomes a key and an audible note. VW claims that 66% chose to climb stairs over riding the nearby escalator, all thanks to the musical stairs.
Brand: Dove
Video: Evolution*
The gist: 'No wonder our perception of beauty is distorted,' writes Dove in the final moments of this ad. A very average looking girl walks into a studio and is transformed into a billboard-worthy beauty thanks to extreme amounts of makeup, professional hair stylists, and most importantly, Photoshop.
*Video unavailable for embed, click the link above to view.
Brand: Inspired Bicycles
Video: Danny MacAskill April 2009
The gist: The video took months to film and follows biker Danny MacAskill as he does some truly amazing stunts around Edinburgh. He rides on top of fences and stores, jumps off bridges, flips over trees, and hops from boulder to boulder.
Brand: Google
Video: Explore the sky in Google Earth 4.2
The gist: Google walks you through their then-latest feature and really nails the wow factor. The video is a tutorial of Google Earth 4.2, where you can not only view the world, but also check out the sky above your location, tour constellations, view NASA photos, and zoom in on galaxies.
Brand: Nike
Video: Write the Future
The gist: Typical Nike inspirational footage, featuring soccer star Ronaldo. The video features a series of unbelievable, game-changing plays and shows their effect on the world.
Brand: Michelle Phan (now has her own makeup line, IQQU)
Video: Lancome Tutorial
The gist: It's one woman's complete guide to turning a plane trip into a personal spa, with makeup tricks that include curling eyelashes, face masks, travel-friendly expandable brushes, and moisturizing spritzers.
Brand: T-Mobile
Video: The T-Mobile Dance
The gist: A staged moment in Liverpool Street Station storms the web. T-Mobile certainly accomplished the goal of the campaign, which was to get people 'sharing.'
The video begins with a normal train station scene. Suddenly, music begins to blare over the loudspeakers. One man in the centre breaks out in dance. After a five minute medley of music, more and more choreographed dancers join him until the entire station is dancing, passer bys and staged professionals alike. Of course, the entire time people are shown on their phones, sharing what they're experiencing with friends.
Brand: Old Spice
Video: The Man Your Man Could Smell Like
The gist: This is the work of good looks, personalisation, and humour. The video won over everyone from Perez Hilton to 4chan. The Old Spice Man and a team of experts in Portland produced 150+ personalised YouTube videos, addressing fans, which helped the marketing campaign explode.
Brand: ZaZoo Condoms
Video: Condoms
The gist: You won't even realise its a condom ad until the final clip when ZaZoo flashes its logo. This hilarious ad features a child throwing a temper tantrum in a drug store, making viewers never want to have kids.
Brand: Evian
Video: Evian 'Live Young' (Roller Babies)
The gist: In July 2009, Evian released a video that was so popular, it is being turned into a television spot. SocialTimes.com describes the phenomenon: 'The video, which jokingly illustrates the youthful effect Evian mineral water has on the body by showing a bunch of babies freestyle roller-skating, received a whopping 130,000 comments and 500,000 Facebook fans across a number of Roller Baby fan pages.'
