RANKED: The Top 10 Productivity Apps You Shouldn't Be Without

It’s a simple fact that for the most part, apps make our lives easier.
Whether you’re an iOS, Android, Blackberry, or Windows user, apps can help make your life more productive and manageable thanks to their functionality and sleek designs.
And there are a lot of them.
We boiled all those great apps to the 10 best ones you need to get stuff done. Keep reading to see the complete list.
Slice is great if you love to shop online and need help managing all the e-receipts and tracking shipments of your purchases. The app syncs with your email to aggregate receipts and store them in one place, letting you know when to expect your items to arrive and whether the shipments will be delayed. You can also bookmark items and Slice will alert you when there is a price drop. Many investors backed the development of Slice, including Google's former CEO Eric Schidmt.
Tripit doesn't discriminate travel among Blackberry, iOS, Android and Windows Phone users. The app has its own version on all four operating systems and helps jet-setters manage their trip itineraries in one place, from flight e-tickets to car reservations. Tripit can even read PDF e-tickets to pull out the necessary flight information you need to travel on time.
Other travel information such as maps, directions, and travel forecasts are also available on the app. If your flight gets canceled or delayed, Tripit can help provide flight alternatives from other airlines to accommodate your change in plans.
Download: Free on iPhone [Android [Blackberry [Windows Phone
If you're always on the go, it's nice to be able to access and share your files from any computer you end up using. Box lets you store files, photos, and videos in one account which you can later access even when you're offline. The interface also lets you manage content in an organised and user-friendly fashion without the clutter that usually comes with dropping folders all over our desktop. If you're looking for a specific item, you can also search through the folders to locate the file.
If you don't already have Box, the app recently offered 50GB of free online storage for new users in both iOS and Android versions.
Do you use different passwords for different websites? You should, to maximise security, but it's easy to forget different variations of passwords. 1Password stores all your username and password combinations for various sites so you can simply tap the page you're trying to log into and it will take you through the site in one fell swoop. All you have to do is enter a master password to authorise the access to the app's memory.
The pro edition of 1Password for iPhone and iPod Touch works independently, while the Android version is a reader of the program you have to install on your Mac or Windows computer.
Download: $14.99 on iPhone/iPod Touch [Free reader for Android
For those who like to read while they are commuting to work or waiting for an appointment, Instapaper is a nice way to save web pages to read offline. The page also looks like it's offline, with its simple black and white interface. You can save any page from news links, Facebook posts, and Tumblrs to browse at a later time with a 'Read Later' button at the top of your browser's navigation bar. If you want reading suggestions, Instapaper can also curate a list of the community's most-read stories.
Download: $4.99 on iOS
Making presentations used to be a pain, but you can use Quickoffice to edit your Microsoft Office Suite files on the go. Excel, Word, PowerPoint, you name it, it'll edit it. Quickoffice can connect to your Dropbox, Box and Google Docs, and several other accounts so you can work off one singular application.
We've said it time and time again that Sparrow is our favourite mail management system, and that's why it earned a spot in our top five productivity apps. Sparrow combines all your email accounts, even Gmail, into one client and you can reply to emails like a text message or tweet. The app also works with other applications such as Dropbox or CloudApp to attach files to your emails. You can minimize the client window to make it look like an messenger contacts list if you're multitasking on an iPad.
Download: $9.99 on Mac
Like feeling like you actually accomplished something when you cross an item off your to-do list? Clear will play cool tunes as you check off your finished tasks, and it looks pretty, too. The app colour-coordinates your tasks according to importance, making a neat gradient of lists that help make your to-do's look more fun than daunting. You can also categorize your tasks by type, such as entertainment, work or appointments.
Download: $1.99 on iPhone
Evernote is a note-taking app that helps organise pretty much anything you'd imagine needs organising. Take picture of receipts, save articles to read, make a checklist of to-do items or shopping list, attach photos and videos to a customised Evernote email ... is there anything Evernote doesn't do? If you need to share your notes with a friend, you can also set privacy settings to let others access your notes. Our favourite part of all? It's free!
Dropbox is one of the most popular cloud storage services, syncing from your mobile devices to a web client to your desktop. You can share many types of files on Dropbox, from Instagram photos to music to Microsoft Office files. You get 2 GB of complimentary storage just by signing up, and earn 250 MB of space for each friend you refer. You can also pay $19.99 a month for 100GB of storage.
Download: Free on iPhone [Android [Blackberry
