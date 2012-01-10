10 Presidential Endorsements We'd Like To Hear

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org

Snowmobiler and Tea Party hubby Todd Palin has officially thrown his support behind Newt Gingrich in the 2012 election.

With that groundbreaking news in mind, the question begs to be asked: who ELSE could possibly weigh in on this presidential election?

We’ve given some thought to it.

