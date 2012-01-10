10 Presidential Endorsements We'd Like To Hear

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org
Snowmobiler and Tea Party hubby Todd Palin has officially thrown his support behind Newt Gingrich in the 2012 election.
With that groundbreaking news in mind, the question begs to be asked: who ELSE could possibly weigh in on this presidential election?
We’ve given some thought to it.
We know who she favoured in 2008, but is Obama Girl still crushing on the president? Or has Romney's killer coif made her think twice? The Internet needs to know.
We know how Kanye felt about President Bush, so when is America's most vocal singer going to weigh in on the 2012 race? It' would only be fitting that make his announcement on Twitter, where he announces most other things.
OK, sure, he can't vote in an American election. But in this year's personality-driven, highly televised race, an American Idol alum may be the perfect judge.
In the 2012 race, everyone wants to be Tim Tebow. But who does Tim Tebow want to be president? After an awe-inspiring touchdown last night, it might just be the perfect time for the beloved quarterback to share the good vibes with a GOP candidate.
It's the elephant in the room: there is a candidate in the running who shares a name and possibly physically resembles a prominent subfamily of amphibia. So does the former Speaker have the support of his namesake?
When Anonymous makes an endorsement in the race, it will be easy to tell: their candidate will have the only website that has not been swiftly hacked and disabled.
The Vest has been seen hanging around Rick Santorum recently, but with a Facebook page, a Twitter account, and a growing online movement, will Rick Santorum's sweater vest use its momentum to forge its own political path?
The race's catchiest tax code, the 999 plan, did not originate with a pizza CEO, but rather the computer game SimCity 4. Now that Cain's out of the race, the game company Maxis, must decide which candidate best embodies the spirit of 999.
If Todd Palin is offering his two cents, we might as well hear from Levi Johnston. His bid for mayor of Wasilla ended in disappointment, but, then again, he wouldn't be the first failed politician to get a prominent soap box.
Mitt Romney may not want to kill Big Bird, but Elmo and his neighbours are going to have to seriously look at which candidate will not cut government subsidies to PBS.
