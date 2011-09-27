10 Epic Presidential Campaign Implosions

The long crawl of presidential nominating contests affords plenty of time for candidates to fizzle, self-destruct, or drop out. Gaffes, scandals, and even tears can sink a campaign well before the party conventions gather to pick the nominees.



Following Rick Perry’s shaky campaign rollout, some commentators are beginning to wonder if the Texas Governor is headed toward that same fate himself. He has plenty of time to recover, and for now, he remains the early frontrunner for the nomination.

But if he continues to slide, he could wind up joining the ranks of some enormous campaign flops.

Ed Muskie and the snowflake tears (1972) Maine Senator Ed Muskie started off as the clear frontrunner in the 1972 Democratic primary, but he faltered following a surprisingly strong showing by rival George McGovern in Iowa and New Hampshire. With his campaign already reeling, Muskie held a press conference in front of the offices of New Hampshire's largest newspaper, the Union-Leader, to condemn an attack the paper had made on his wife's alleged drinking problem. Amid heavy snowfall, Muskie appeared to lose his composure and cry -- though he later claimed the tears were really snowflakes melting on his face. His campaign never recovered. Howard Dean's 'I Have a Scream' speech (2004) After a poor showing in the Iowa caucus, Democratic presidential hopeful Howard Dean delivered a rousing concession speech encouraging his supporters to press on. But the bombastic Dean, who had a sore throat from a lingering flu, became wildly animated as he spoke, and he concluded the speech with a raspy scream that became an instant viral sensation. The final word on the Dean campaign was ultimately his own: Yeargh!' Gary Hart: Too much monkey business (1988) Immediately after Hart entered the 1988 Democratic primary race as the frontrunner, rumours emerged that he'd had an extramarital affair. Hart denied the allegations until the Miami Herald obtained a photo of him sitting on a yacht named 'Monkey Business' with a model on his knee. Hart launched his campaign on April 13, and ended it less than one month later on May 8. He rejoined the race that December, but his campaign never caught on. That campaign was actually Hart's second big flameout in as many presidential elections. In 1984, he was on the ropes, needing a win in New Jersey on Super Tuesday to keep any hope of the nomination within reach. Those hopes vanished when Hart joked at a campaign event in California that while his wife had been campaigning there, he'd been handling toxic waste in New Jersey. That aside didn't play well back East, and Hart lost the state despite having once led there by double-digits. Joe Biden's plagiarism problem (1988) Following Gary Hart's campaign implosion in 1987, Biden emerged as one of the new frontrunners until he too was knocked out of the race. Biden often quoted, with attribution, parts of a speech from the British Labour Party's leader, Neil Kinnock. However, he neglected to include the attribution in at least one speech, and staffers from Michael Dukakis' campaign caught it on film and anonymously distributed it to the press. Biden was accused of plagiarism, and rumours surfaced that he'd plagiarized material while in college as well. He soon dropped out of the race, blaming the media for magnifying the incident. Millard Fillmore and the death of the Whigs (1852) Incumbent President Millard Fillmore's failed bid for the Whig Party nomination in 1852 ended not only his political career, but the existence of the Whig party itself. Regional factionalism divided the Whigs when Fillmore --who as President Zachary Taylor's Vice President ascended to office following Taylor's death -- ran for the party's nomination in 1852. Northern Whigs opposed Fillmore because of his support for the Compromise of 1850, which they thought most benefited the South. At the nominating convention, delegates split primarily between Fillmore and General Winfield Scott, and it took 53 ballots before Scott emerged as the nominee. Democratic nominee Franklin Pierce then drubbed Scott in the general election, precipitating the demise of the Whig party over the same regional differences that had divided the convention delegates. New Gingrich being Newt Gingrich (2011) Lyndon Johnson: On second thought, I'm not running for president (1968) Johnson was in line for the Democratic nomination in 1968 because, though he had served the remainder of President John F. Kennedy's term, he'd only been elected to the office once. However, Johnson's dismal approval rating, combined with opposition to his handling of Vietnam, earned him a primary challenger in Minnesota Senator Eugene McCarthy. McCarthy exposed Johnson's weakness in New Hampshire by nearly beating him in that state's primary. That surprising outcome emboldened Senator Bobby Kennedy to join the race as well, further sapping Johnson's support. Two weeks after Kennedy got in, Johnson got out, shocking the nation by announcing that he would not seek reelection. Fred Thompson, Rudy Giuliani, and the campaigns that never were (2008) These two supposed frontrunners merit inclusion less for what they did do than for what they didn't. Giuliani bet all his chips on a big win in the Florida primary, only to let the other candidates soak up the spotlight while he waited on the sidelines. By the time the Florida primary rolled around, he'd been effectively squeezed out of the race. He placed a distant third there and dropped out the next day. Thompson launched a late campaign to much fanfare in September 2007, and he trailed only Giuliani in a Gallup poll released later that month. The Senator-turned-actor sleepwalked through a series of GOP debates, and the buzz surrounding his campaign fizzled overnight. He finished near the back of the pack. George Romney, Business Executive (1968) Like his son, Mitt, Michigan Governor George Romney was often accused of being too stiff and wonkish on the campaign trail. He was also prone to misstatements that required later clarification and, despite hammering incumbent President Lyndon Johnson's handling of the Vietnam War, he lacked a cohesive foreign policy of his own. Romney, whose resume consisted mostly of private business experience, was often criticised for his lack of foreign policy credentials. As Romney's campaign stalled, Richard Nixon overtook him en route to winning the White House. Michele Bachmann and the HPV claim (2011) In mid-August, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) seemed poised for a deep run in the GOP primary when she rolled to a victory in the Ames Straw poll. One month later, with her campaign rapidly deflating following the addition of Texas Gov. Rick Perry to the race, Bachmann needed a strong performance in a Tea Party debate to stave off a total collapse. While she did fine in the debate itself, she said in multiple post-debate interviews that the HPV vaccine can cause mental retardation. That claim, based solely on anecdotal evidence Bachmann said she had heard from one mother, prompted several days of negative headlines and a further deterioration in her campaign's viability.

