Where's The Pork? 10 Politicians Who Can't Bring Home Squat For Their Districts

Either these politicians are blowing it for their constituents, or they’re models of fiscal discipline.

Regardless, their lack of congressional earmarks — better known as “pork” — is striking.

Yesterday, we featured the 20 Politicians That Know How To Bring It Home For Their Districts, according to a tally by Citizens Against Government Waste from early 2009 — the “Congressional Pig Book.” The Pig Book identified 10,160 projects at a cost of $19.6 billion in the 12 Appropriations Acts for fiscal 2009.

They’re also the ones likely to weigh down President Obama’s recently unveiled $3.8 trillion budget proposal with lots of pork-barrel spending.

But that’s not everyone. Today, we bring you the 10 U.S. Representatives and Senators who ask for little to no special projects, according to CAGW.

Note on methodology: According to CAGW, a “pork” project is a line-item in an appropriations bill that designates tax dollars for a specific purpose in circumvention of established budgetary procedures. (To qualify as pork, a project must meet one of seven CAGW criteria.)

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”sen-john-thune-r-sd-1″

title=”Sen. John Thune (R-SD)”

Project total: 49

Dollar total (FY 2009): $22.8 million

Senate rank: 10

Big ticket items:

$0.4 million for the International Arid Lands Consortium.

$0.5 million for feedstock conversion.

$0.2 million for crop integration and production.

Stance: 'With all these sweetheart deals for specific senators in order to try and buy that elusive sixtieth vote, it becomes Let's Make A Deal,' Thune said regarding health care on Jan. 5, 2010.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b718b2d00000000000e0b04/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-john-barrasso-r-wy-2″

title=”Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)”

Project total: 5

Dollar total (FY 2009): $12.5 million

Senate Rank: 9

Big ticket items:

$0.5 million for the Rural Criminal Justice centre at Central Wyoming College.

$0.2 million for equipping a criminal justice training centre at Central Wyoming College.

$8.0 million for a Joint Training and Experimentation centre for defence-wide research & development.

Stance: 'This pork barrel spending is frightening people. Washington is setting spending records it should be ashamed of,' Barrasso said regarding the omnibus spending bill on March 11, 2009.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71b410000000000024506a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-mike-enzi-r-wy-3″

title=”Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY)”

Project total: 3

Dollar total (FY 2009): $10.3 million

Senate rank: 8

Big ticket items:

$0.3 million for Animal Disease Research.

$1.0 million to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for Tri-State Predator Control.

$0.7 million to the Greater Yellowstone Interagency Brucellosis Committee.

Stance: 'My constituents don't work double shifts to put food on the table for their family while also serving up a dish of pork to people a thousand miles away,' Enzi said regarding the omnibus spending bill on March 11, 2009.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71b9ed00000000005ddadb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-bernie-sanders-i-vt-4″

title=”Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)”

Project total: 21

Dollar total (FY 2009): $10.2 million

Senate Rank: 7

Big ticket items:

$0.1 million to Department of Public Safety for an outreach program for at-risk youth.

$0.7 million to Department of Children and Family for programs to help at-risk youth.

$0.2 million to Spectrum Youth and Family Services to expand its services to at-risk youth.

Stance: 'If that's pork, then we need more of it,' Sanders said regarding a health-care earmark that critics had assailed as pork on Dec. 3, 2009.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/8bb9b914e114304a004ed300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-jay-rockefeller-d-wv-5″

title=”Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-WV)”

Project total: 2

Dollar total (FY 2009): $6.2

Senate rank: 6

Big ticket items:

$0.2 million for intelligence training at Kennedy School of Government.

$6.0 million for a National Media Exploitation centre.

Stance: 'Shelly Capito talked about bloated spending and what I'm talking to you about is that we're not going to do bloated spending. In other words, she's picking out something like the national endowment for the arts, which is something I really like, but we took it out,' Rockefeller said regarding the 2009 stimulus bill on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf41d000000000007be52/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-tom-coburn-r-ok-6″

title=”Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK)”

Project total: 0

Dollar total (FY 2009): 0

Senate rank: 1 (tie)

Big ticket items: N/A

Stance: Earmarxism is an appropriate term because earmarks are a tool career politicians use to reinforce the belief that the average citizen needs the federal government, and their individual member of Congress, to provide for their basic needs. Promoting this culture of dependency is expected from Democrats, but it is deadly for Republicans. Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert's comment last year in defence of pork — that individual members of Congress know best where to put traffic lights in the district — illustrated how and why the Republican majority self-destructed. If the public is supposed to look to their member of Congress, not their mayor or city manager, to place traffic lights, then why not just vote for Democrats? — from Coburn's article on the National Review.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71c64700000000007d9333/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-jim-demint-r-sc-7″

title=”Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC)”

Project total: 0

Dollar total (FY 2009): 0

Senate rank: 1 (tie)

Big ticket items: N/A

Stance: 'The worst part of the bill is just the earmarks, and if you want to know the corrupting influence of earmarks just watch the endgame as we try to get out of here,' DeMint said regarding the omnibus spending bill on Dec. 4, 2007.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71c8280000000000067f89/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-russ-feingold-d-wi-8″

title=”Sen. Russ Feingold (D-WI)”

Project total: 0

Dollar total (FY 2009): 0

Senate rank: 1 (tie)

Big ticket items: N/A

Stance: 'This bill is about the need to stop wasteful earmarks, especially in this time of economic crisis. If Congress won't restrain itself, the president should be able to try,' Feingold said regarding the pork reform bill he co-authored with John McCain on March 4, 2009.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71ca6a00000000005672e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-john-mccain-r-az-9″

title=”Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)”

Project total: 0

Dollar total (FY 2009): 0

Senate rank: 1 (tie)

Big ticket items: N/A

Stance: 'My friends, the President of the United States in the last two years signed into law big spending bills that had 35 billion — bee — billion in pork barrel projects. If we would have eliminated them it would have meant a thousand-dollar tax credit for every child in America. Now what do we want, a bridge to nowhere in Alaska or a thousand dollar tax credit for every child in America?' McCain said at a campaign speech on Feb. 15, 2008.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/0ab9b914ca7a9c498b0efd00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-claire-mccaskill-d-mo-10″

title=”Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO)”

Project total: 0

Dollar total (FY 2009): 0

Senate rank: 1 (tie)

Big ticket items: N/A

Stance: 'I watched as a golfcourse was put in the defence authorization bill, and I watched as earmarks continued to be airdropped in conference reports with the only people knowing that they were there being a handful of staff members and the lobbyist who pushed for them,' McCaskill said when joining the McCain-Feingold pork reform bill on March 2, 2009.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/18b9b914699e9449de2c9d00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-in-the-us-house-11″

title=”And in the U.S. House…”

content=”10 Representatives asked for no pork projects whatsoever in FY2009, according to CAGW.

Rep. Lee Terry (R-NE)

Rep. John Shadegg (R-AZ)

Rep. Joe Pitts (R-PA)

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH)

Rep. John Kline (R-MN)

Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL)

Rep. Vito Fossela (R-NY)

Rep. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Rep. Paul Broun (R-GA)

Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/ef7a6c7983df81491772a200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

