Check Out The Awesome 10 Point Plan Of The 'Rent Is 2 Damn High' Party

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Jimmy McMillan, of the Rent Is 2 Damn High party, is the talk of the town after his stunning performance at last night’s ridiculous NY gubernatorial debate.McMillan, aka Papa Smurf, got 2,615 votes in his 2009 campaign for mayor.
He’s a bit crazy, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this manifesto goes viral.
a. All taxes owed to the State will be waived.
b. Rent Reduction/Roll Rent Back/8 year Rent Freeze. (for business owners and tenants).
This plan will create nearly 3 - 6 million jobs. Jobs that will generate $3 - 6 trillion surplus and more in 2 1/2 years.
Source: JimmyMcmillan.org
a. No more Credit Card checks to get an Apartment.
b. Will not allow an abandoned building to exist anywhere in the State.
a. Rent control board.
b. Rent stabilisation board.
c. Rent guidelines board.
Change to NYS Rent Board.
a. College Tuition for eight years.
b. College Tuition waived (will explain).
A roof over your head. Food on your table. Money in your pocket. All that is needed to end the following crises:
a. Jobless crisis.
b. Hunger crisis.
c. Homeless crisis.
d. War on poverty.
But most importantly it brings closure in our fight for 'social justice'. This is the perfect 'stimulus' for the people in the state of New York.
