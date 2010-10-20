Check Out The Awesome 10 Point Plan Of The 'Rent Is 2 Damn High' Party

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jimmy McMillan, of the Rent Is 2 Damn High party, is the talk of the town after his stunning performance at last night’s ridiculous NY gubernatorial debate.McMillan, aka Papa Smurf, got 2,615 votes in his 2009 campaign for mayor.



He’s a bit crazy, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this manifesto goes viral.

