10 Places You Never Thought You Could Afford To Travel

Moscow is an imposing and expensive city for many U.S. travellers. But it doesn't have to be. While hotel rooms in the Russian capital are often considered the most expensive in the world (at about $400 per night on average), flights seem to be getting more affordable.

At the time of publication, Kayak lists February flights from New York for just $469 round-trip on Aeroflot, and several other airlines are also posting fares for under $500. Additionally, Lufthansa's most recent special features flights from $529 round-trip for travel through mid-May; book by March 12. Swiss International Air Lines' published sale includes options from $746. And Singapore Airlines offers flights from Houston to Moscow starting at $819 for travel through April 30. Note that fares to Moscow are cheaper than to any other city mentioned in these sales.

Apart from airfare, Moscow is working hard to upgrade its image to that of a more tourist-friendly city. Through a Leisure and Tourism Development program that aims to be fully realised by 2016, it hopes to attract 70 per cent more foreign tourists. The results are emerging. Just launched in December, the Moscow Pass claims to save up to 30 per cent on main attractions. Other new additions include double-decker tour buses and tourist information centres. Although hotel prices remain on the high end, the city appears to be having a hostel boom, which includes new budget-friendly properties such as the Safari Hostel, with shared rooms from around $22 per night, and Moscow's first Sleepbox hotel for under $100 per night.