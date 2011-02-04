10 Places To Go When You're In Hong Kong

If you love big cities, exciting new cultures and a busy night life, then mark Hong Kong as your next destination. Here are 10 things we highly recommend you do when visiting.



Lan Kwai Fong: This winding street is a booming centre for after hour’s excitement packed with bars, restaurants, and clubs. Lively seven days a week, tourists and locals alike, frequent to this strip of neon lights and blaring music all in search of a good time.

Stanley Market: Along the water resides a picturesque setting of small tents and shops, distributing an array of goods beyond imagination. Whether you’re searching for tourist gifts, trendy clothing, or grade-A knockoffs, Stanley Market is the place to go if you’re looking to buy on a budget.

Victoria Peak: It is essential that you view Hong Kong as a whole at the only place that does it justice; the top of Victoria Peak. A short eight minute ride on the Peak Tram will grant access to a breath-taking show – Each night at 8:00pm the city scrapers and buildings join together in unison creating a visual spectacle that illuminates the sky; A Symphony of Lights.

Architecture tour: Introduce a little culture into your life and hop on a designated antique tram for a city wide architecture tour. With the assistance of local architects, observe the many modern and astoundingly crafted buildings that together form the thriving electric city.

Tsim Sha Tsui: Considered by many as the heart and soul of Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui offers unmatchable shopping, and is the place to go if you are looking to browse a few museums. TST is also home to the high-tech outdoor fountain show in Centenary Garden – The largest piece of decorative lighting in the world

Eat the local food: Getting hungry in Hong Kong can be an exciting time for travellers, as the city offers a myriad of delectable selections. Featuring cuisine from all over the world, it is guaranteed that even the pickiest eater will find their haven. Tip: This is the best place in the world for Dim Sum, take advantage.

Hiking: When picturing Hong Kong we think of large buildings and crowded streets, little would guess that the mountains hold lush uninhabited areas, with trails perfect for hiking. This is a wonderful opportunity to take a break from the wild city, breathe some fresh air, and relish the beautiful scenery.

Aberdeen Harbor Boat Ride: Step aboard a Chinese style boat and sail across the Aberdeen harbor for a night of relaxation and unlimited drinks. Following the boat tour will be a fabulous Chinese dinner at the Jumbo Floating Restaurant – the name is self explanatory, providing an aquatic dining experience not to be missed.

Lantau Island: Located in the hills of Lantau atop a mere 260 steps gracefully sits the largest Buddha in Hong Kong. The monastery standing 100 ft tall is surrounded by a bright green display of mountains that flawlessly accent the statue’s golden beauty.

Repulse Bay: The high-end beach area of Repulse Bay is known for being one the most beautiful relaxation spots in Hong Kong. The crescent shaped area is lined with award-winning restaurants and ritzy boutiques leaving travellers in awe of the bay’s glamorous aura.

Also check out the Hong Kong travel guide for additional tips.

