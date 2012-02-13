10 Pinterest 'Pinboards' You Absolutely Need To Follow

Pinterest is the fastest growing website of all time, having amassed 10 million users in just nine months.

So why has Pinterest been such a success?

Pinterest is all about creating a category like “cool houses” and filling it with relevant images.

It’s a simple formula, but it works. Unlike other blogging tools like Tumblr, Pinterest is more of a posting board for ideas to inspire others.

Here are our favourite “pinboards” on Pinterest, with links to each one at the bottom of each slide.

http://pinterest.com/maia_mcdonald/nature/

This pinboard is filled with the coolest tree houses we've ever seen. See below the image for a link to this pinboard.

http://pinterest.com/alanaaliff/tree-houses/

This pinboard features some of the fanciest cars, jets, and boats.

http://pinterest.com/joewood1/rides/

http://pinterest.com/singamatic/space/

http://pinterest.com/ClosetCooking/drool-worthy-food/

This pinboard is a refreshing take on graphic design.

http://pinterest.com/linn_maria/design/

9Sharp highlights an eclectic mix of fashionable menswear and accessories.

http://pinterest.com/9sharp/9sharp/

This pinboard is filled with dozens of incredible animal pictures.

http://pinterest.com/adechong/animals/

Pinterest is filled with Pinboards about weddings.

http://pinterest.com/bridalmusings/wedding-inspiration/

And of course, there are plenty of pinboards about cats (even Hitler cats).

http://pinterest.com/natashafoote/kittens/

