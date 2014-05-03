10 Photos Of The Ukrainian Military Assault That Russia Says Ended The Last Hope For Peace

Baz Ratner/REUTERS A pro-Russian separatist guards a checkpoint as tyres burn behind him, near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

The Ukrainian military offensive against the pro-Russian rebel held city of Slaviansk has largely stalled. Ukraine is in control of all the checkpoints surrounding Slaviansk, but has failed to take the center of the city.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, claiming that the offensive destroyed the Geneva accords, has said:

It looks as though at the same time Russia is employing efforts on the deescalating and settling of the conflict, the Kiev regime has moved on to firing from military aircraft at civilians in populated areas, the beginning of this retaliatory operation has practically destroyed the last hope on the Geneva Accords.

The express intention of the offensive was to recapture administrative buildings that the separatists have overrun as well as to free captured foreign military observers from the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe.

The interim Ukrainian government and NATO have accused Russia of orchestrating the uprising. They also insist that at least some portion of the pro-Russian separatists are trained Russian soldiers. Russia routinely denies these claims.

Ukrainian soldiers began their assault on Slaviansk before dawn Friday morning.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

But the Ukrainian offensive has made little headway over the course of the day amid allegations that pro-Russian forces are using civilians as human shields.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS Ukrainian soldiers stand with an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

Two Ukrainian military helicopters were shot down during the offensive by surface-to-air missiles. The Ukrainian government has seized on this as proof that Russian forces were active in the city.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS Ukrainian troops exit a military helicopter near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014

Two pilots were reportedly killed in the downed helicopters, and another was taken hostage.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS A Ukrainian military helicopter flies near a Ukrainian checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

Acting President Oleksander Turchinov, citing events in the east, has signed a decree reinstating compulsory military service for men between the ages of 18 and 25.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS Ukrainian soldiers stand near an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

Meanwhile, Putin’s spokesman said that the assault was a “punitive operation” that had destroyed any hope of keeping alive the Geneva peace accord.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS A pro-Russian separatist guards a checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

Russia has also said it is “extremely worried” about the fate of Russians living in Ukraine.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS Pro-Russian men watch as a woman enters the mayor’s office in the town of Slaviansk , east Ukraine May 1, 2014.

Russia has called an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to address the rising violence inside Ukraine.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS A pro-Russian separatist guards a checkpoint while walking near burning tyres near the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

Violence has also spread to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, where one protester has been killed.

Baz Ratner/REUTERS A pro-Russian separatist stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier in the town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.