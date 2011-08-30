10 Awesome Photo Apps For Android

I’ll be the first to admit we owe Android a little love here on Giveaway Tuesdays. We’ve had a couple challenges that were iOS-specific, but this week’s challenge is open to everybody. Whether you’re new to taking photos on your Android device, or you’re tired of seeing predominantly iOS photography app guides out there, here are 10 Android-specific photography apps for you to peruse and choose from.



Once you’ve chosen, get shooting, and don’t forget to submit to this week’s challenge for a chance to get your photo framed in a Hatchcraft Boo Box. Details here.

(P.S. If you’re an iPhone user, check out the app-guide flip side.)

1. FxCamera

FxCamera is a basic, free app with the following available filters: ToyCam, Polandroid, Fisheye, SymmetriCam, Warhol and Normal. Check out the flickr group here.

Cost: Free

2. Vignette

A favourite among Android users, Vignette currently offers 84 effects and 59 frames. Play with artistic ageing, light flares, Polaroid/instant camera styles, cross-process, tilt-shift, photobooth, double exposure and more. Highly recommended. Check out the flickr group here.

Cost: $4.07 (Free demo version available here)

3. AndroPan

AndroPan allows Android users to take and view panoramic pictures. The app takes a series of photos and stitches them into one large panoramic scene. See sample composites in the app’s Facebook album; YouTube screencast here (in French).

Cost: (Appears to be) free

4. Retro Camera

Don’t let those Instagrammers tell you you can’t do what they do—Meet Retro Camera, the Hipstamatic/Instagram copycat. Take old-school pics utilising the following features: 5 cameras, 5 sets of vintage vignetting, film scratch, black and white & cross processing effects.

Cost: Free (Retro Camera Plus available for $2.99)

5. Adobe Photoshop Express

Adobe Photoshop Express is a must-have classic—edit and share photos on-the-go by simply accessing your Photoshop.com account. Crop, rotate, adjust colour, and add artistic effects.

Cost: Free

6. Photo Tools

Photo Tools is geared toward “professionals and ambitious amateurs”. The features are indeed complex, offering tools such as the field of view calculator, minimal shutter-speed calculator, exposure reciprocation calculator, light meter and many more.

Cost: Free

7. PHOforPHO

PHOforPHO is geared toward serious photographers as well. Also free, the tool set is comparable to the features offered by Photo Tools.

Cost: Free

8. PicSay

Like Adobe Photoshop Express, PicSay offers easy photo editing features on-the-go. colour correct, add word balloons, titles, graphics, effects and more.

Cost: Free

9. Camera360

Camera360 is a robust app that offers a variety of both standard and whimsical features. Composite yourself into a movie poster, an art painting, or an advertisement—or take advantage of LOMO and HRDR settings, tilt-shift and more.

Cost: Free or Ultimate ($3.99)

10. Camera Zoom FX

Camera ZOOM FX is highly reviewed, and claims to be the most powerful of the Android photography apps. It offers over 90 effects, 6x digital zoom, flash, voice activation, a variety of shooting modes, and more. Check out their flickr group here.

Cost: $4.88

What did we leave out? Comment below.

Camera artwork by Sean Tubidry

