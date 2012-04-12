10 Personality Types That Every organisation Needs

It takes all types — personality types, that is — to run a successful small business. Having the right mix of people is especially important in a small business, where people often must interact more closely than they might in a larger organisation.
“There is really nowhere to hide in a small business,” said Gaby Cora, a leadership consultant and author of ExecutiveHealth.com’s “Leading Under Pressure: Strategies to Avoid Burnout, Increase Energy, and Improve Your Well-Being” (Career Press, 2010). “It is especially important for small business owners to pay attention to finding the right match for the particular job and the culture of your organisation.”
When hiring for an existing position, she said to take a close look at the personality traits of the people who have succeeded in the role, she said.
No matter what the business or the job, there are some personality types that every organisation needs. BusinessNewsDaily gathered some input from recruiters, consultants and psychologists on the personality traits to consider when hiring.
Small business owners have a tendency to hire people in their own image, but that's not always a good thing because no one is good at every aspect of the business. 'While it might seem like a good thing, as hiring people who are very much alike and very much like you will result in less refereeing, it can hamper growth,' said Beth Gilfeather, CEO and founder of Seven Step Recruiting, a recruiting firm.
'The marketing leader is essential to a small business,' said Herb Greenberg, CEO and founder of Caliper Corp., a human resources consulting firm and the developer of the Caliper Profile for personality assessment and job matching. 'They make the world aware of their capabilities in order to position the company to obtain new clients. The marketer works with the entrepreneur to take his or her vision and build the brand.' He said this personality type exhibits assertiveness, a sense of urgency and a willingness to take risks.
'Especially in a small business, you need someone who is willing to come out of their role and do whatever is necessary,' said Ron Selewach, founder and CEO of Human Resource Management centre, Inc., a provider of talent acquisition software. 'A small business needs people who can no only tolerate chaos, but thrive in it.'
'You want people who can use their own judgment,' Selewach said. 'As the owner, you aren't going to always be around or available to make every decision and you shouldn't necessarily have to be involved in every minor decision. You need someone who is not afraid to pull the trigger.'
'This is a really important person to have onboard,' said career psychologist Eileen Sharaga. 'You need someone with who can identify long-term goals, has a vision for the future and a strategic plan to get there.'
Sharaga said this personality type is just as important as the strategist. 'The best ideas go for naught if you do not have someone who is task-oriented to put them into action,' she said.
Gilfeather said you need this type of personality as a counterbalance to risk takers. 'They are risk-averse, but sometimes you need people provide stability and fairness and keep your business from taking on too much.'
'This person has a willingness to help others and hear a 'thank you' for their efforts,' Greenberg said. They balance administrative qualities/detail orientation with a sense of urgency and they have the ego-strength to deal with unsatisfied clients.
'As a small business owner, I want someone who I can easily delegate a project to and I won't get any push-back,' said Eric Papp, speaker, trainer and author of 'Leadership by Choice' (John Wiley and Sons 2012), which is due out on June 26.
