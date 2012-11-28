10 Presents For The Fitness Buff In Your Life

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Do you have a friend who just committed to dropping 15 pounds or a cousin who is training for his first 10K?From wireless headphones to the perfect outdoor running gear, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for the fitness buff in your life.
The BackseatGo Bluetooth headset by Plantronics are super-light, and can be used for phone calls as well as listening to music.
They come with several sets of earbud tips, each in a different size, so they'll be snug in any pair of ears.
Price: $99.99
Garmin's 310XT is one of the most powerful sports watches on the market.
Not only is this model waterproof, making it a great gift for a swimmer, it also calculates calories burned and has a built-in GPS to measure distance and navigate a running route.
Price: $299.95
Any fitness buff will appreciate a gift certificate to the spa, where she can wind down any way she chooses.
SpaFinder's gift cards are redeemable at thousands of spas around the country, can be printed, mailed, or emailed, and don't expire.
Buy: www.spafinder.com
Bicycling Magazine picked the specialised S3 helmet as its editors' choice winner for 2012, and with good reason.
The helmet is extremely light and has a neat adjustment system that helps straps lie flat. It's also well-ventilated and has a removable visor.
Price: $119 to $159.99
Camelbak's Fourteener 26, with plenty of space for water and cargo, is the perfect present for a serious hiker.
It holds 100 ounces of water, has a suspension harness, and weighs just over two pounds.
Price: $129.99
Kettlebell training is great for the fitness buff who wants to improve muscle tone and build endurance.
This set of 5-, 10-, and 15-pound kettlebells by Tone Fitness also look pretty.They come with a training DVD for first-time kettlebell users as well.
Price: $28.90
Spinning may be the trendiest form of exercise these days, but it can be expensive.
Flywheel, with locations from Manhattan to Seattle (and lots of places in between) offers gift certificates for 1, 5, 10, and 20 classes, ranging from $32 to $545. Or give 'Flywheel Cash' in any denomination.
If you're feeling generous, spring for the Nautilus E514 Elliptical Trainer. Rated a 'best buy' by Consumer Reports, it has 17 different programs, including four 'heart rate' programs designed to use with the machine's heart rate monitoring features.
It's also pretty compact, meaning it can even fit in a small apartment or bedroom.
Price: $559.70
Add a personal touch to Nike's standard 25.75' x 12 x 12 duffel bag with a monogram above the signature 'Swoosh.'
There is space for up to three letters, and 12 colours of thread to choose from. And even though it's personalised, the duffel ships in one to two days.
Price: $59.95
